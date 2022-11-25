BestChange Remains The Best Crypto Exchange Platform 15 years after its Launch – GlobeNewswire

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Older than the first cryptocurrency, BestChange continues to stand as the best crypto exchange platform, offering users the best trading services in the crypto and fiat currencies market. BestChange is a directory of selected, reliable, and trusted exchangers that allow users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies at the best prices. Providing exhaustive information has caused BestChange to gain a lot of popularity as a tool, enabling users to get an overview of the market. Significantly, having all the information under a single interface has sped up the process of scanning the market for both new and expert users. BestChange’s role in the cryptocurrency journey Trading digital currencies at the initial stages posed many challenges for users still finding their way around the new concept. During this period, only a handful of exchanges were available in the market. BestChange played a crucial role in these initial stages helping its users transition from the traditional financial market to a more decentralized reality. The platform has withstood various market conditions, including the ongoing crypto winter, and has always managed to emerge at the top. Earlier this year, BestChange celebrated its 15 years of operation in June. During this period, BestChange monitored exchange rates in several hundred reliable exchangers, providing users with all the information needed to select the best exchanger to transfer their funds. Back then, BestChange was used for swaps between different e-currencies between platforms such as Skill and PayPal. The introduction of crypto offered BestChange the opportunity to converge cryptocurrency and fiat trading, making it easier for users to learn and explore this new reality. A decade and a half later, the platform is still a preferred choice for newbies that find it difficult to use other exchange services due to complex interfaces and long verification processes. BestChange ins and outs BestChange hosts 200+ exchangers where prices are monitored in real-time. Reportedly, each exchanger undergoes thorough checks before getting listed on the platform to ensure it meets all the requirements. BestChange does so to create a secure environment for trade by minimizing or avoiding risks altogether. BestChange has a friendly interface that makes it easy for users to exchange crypto and e-commerce fiat currencies. The BestChange website is divided into two sections. The first panel, on the left, contains the table, list, and popular tabs, while the second panel has the exchanger monitor, exchangers, affiliate program, get started, FAQ, and contact bars. To use the platform, a user must select the currency they have and the currency they want. The center panel will show a list of reliable and trusted exchangers that work with this exchange direction. BestChange aggregates the rates constantly, displaying the best rates at the top of the list. Users can use the BestChange’s calculator feature or the Inverse exchange function to check the exact amount they will get Later in the conversion. BestChange supports multiple payment services, including cryptocurrencies, altcoins, stablecoins, e-payment systems, and fiat currencies. The platform enables users to find where they can buy, sell or exchange dozens of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and more. Notably, a user can use their Visa or Mastercard to buy BTC or any other currencies on the platform. The platform has a wide choice of exchange directions, totaling up to over 30,000 exchange direction pairs. In addition, the vast choice of trusted exchangers makes BestChange the ideal platform for many users. Last, users can set up notifications through the platform to track when the exchanges offer their desired prices or the necessary amount or reserves. PR Contact : Name – Anjan Maji

