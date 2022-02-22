Best Roofers in St. Louis – 2022 – Expertise.com scored 160 Roofers in St. Louis and Picked the Top 34

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Expertise.com recently published their list of the Best Roofers in St. Louis for 2022. Expertise.com is a national publication that ranks over 200 industries across the country. We publish this article with references to help you avoid any possible problems due to choosing the wrong roofer.

It is critical to pick a good roofing company to avoid issues that could damage your entire house/building.

Best Roofers in St. Louis – 2022 – According to Expertise.com – Top-34 Out of 160

A+ Roofing – 630-227-1111

All-Star Insulation & Roofing – 314-771-8424

Argonaut Exteriors – 314-274-6540

Ashe and Winkler Restoration – 636-223-2253

BOLT Construction & Roofing – 314-646-7663

Brentwood Roofing & Construction – 314-222-9527

Cambridge Wilson & Co. Roofing – 314-668-1692

Coldstream Exteriors – 314-380-8111

Conner Roofing – 314-375-7475

Constructors911 – 314-387-9224

Crown Exteriors – 314-443-5170

Elite Exteriors – 314-846-3355

Enterprise Contracting, Inc. – 314-455-5000

For Valor Roofing – 314-399-4559

Frederic Roofing – 314-645-2000

Liberty Home Industries – 636-256-3366

Lifetime Roofing and Renovation – 314-800-0426

Matterhorn Exteriors – 618-541-4738

MLK Construction – 314-571-9594

Placke Roofing & Construction – 314-701-6599

R & A Contracting – 636-387-7557

Rely Roofing – 314-968-6600

Repair-it Roofing – 314-328-4077

Richards Roofing & Exteriors – 314-965-3008

Roof Bros Restoration – 844-314-7663

Roofing STL – 314-306-0662

Shelby Roofing & Exteriors – 636-942-2300

Shield Xteriors – 636-223-8895

Solomon Contracting – 314-890-8000

South City Roofing Co. – 314-325-7777

The Flat Roof Company – 314-995-2700

Triton Exteriors – 314-717-1159

Zykan Exteriors STL – 636-345-6873

NOTE: STL.News has not independently verified the information. Therefore, STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within this post. Further, the companies do not sponsor this list. Expertise.com solely determines the list, and to our knowledge, they do not charge for being included in this list.