Best Place To Live In Portugal? (5 Best Places For Expats And Foreigners)

Portugal (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Portugal is one of the most popular destinations in Europe. The country has attracted retirees from North America, for a good reason. It boasts 300 days of sunshine and offers affordable living. The healthcare system is efficient and offers healthcare services at competitive prices. This country has a large ex-pat network so you will not find trouble making friends here.

The stunning scenery and beaches will make you mesmerized the moment you enter Portugal. The country has a lot of beautiful cities that can cater to the needs of every ex-pat. If you are looking for a buzzing city with great nightlife, then you can satisfy your needs in Portugal. The people in love with the culture and a traditional setting can find their desired place to settle down as well.

5 Best Places To Live In Portugal

So what is the best place to live in Portugal? Well, that depends on what you are looking for. But we can promise you one thing. Portugal has something for everyone so you will be able to find your desired location by exploring Portugal. Let’s have a look at some of the most suggested places that you might want to consider living in Portugal

1. Lisbon

Portugal is known for its capital city of Lisbon. This city has so much to offer everyone. It has an impressive city center where you can find almost everything you are looking for. The unique sunny yellow cable cars that climb along the narrow streets will amaze you. This city is also home to over 60 museums. You can also watch movies at an English-speaking theatre.

The family-friendly beaches and varied cuisine make this an ideal city for ex-pats. Lisbon is a blend of old-world charm and modern conveniences. You will feel at home the moment you enter this city. The city has the best weather in Europe and you will never be bored living here. The nearby Cascais, the fairy-tale village of Sintra, and other attractions will keep your weekend busy and entertaining. Healthcare in Portugal is extraordinary and this is why more and more ex-pats want to settle down here.

2. Porto

Porto is Portugal’s second-largest city. It is three hours north of Lisbon Porto and is situated on the Douro River. It is a wine-making region of the country and you can find a high grade and premium quality wine in almost every shop in the city. This city is rich in culture and has a deep and interesting history. It is a part of Portugal where English is common and will make it easy for you to fit in.

You can satisfy your shopping cravings by shopping along Rua Santa Catarina. If you want to enjoy local cuisine, then you have got plenty of options for that as well. The excellent healthcare and a large ex-pat community will make it easy for you to settle in. This city has a cooler climate and could be the perfect place to call home. Plus, Porto is one of those cities that has three international airports. This makes it easy for you to visit friends and family back home.

3. Silver Coast

Silver Coast is located One-hour north of Lisbon. It is the town of Caldas da Rainha and has been built around a thermal hospital, which is the oldest in the world. The lively old town is always bustling with people. You can shop for fresh fruits and veggies at the daily fruit and vegetable market. There is a nearby fish market where you can buy all types of fish. The flea market is also just up the hill and makes shopping at pocket-friendly rates easy. This compact city comes with plenty of shopping options. From large grocery stores to modern shopping centers you can find a wide array of choices for shopping.

The city offers a variety of cuisine and will allow you to taste authentic Portugal cuisine. It also has a handful of museums along with the best Dom Carlos park where the locals go for walking trails. Caldas has a large ex-pat community and you can find new friends here. There are plenty of private hospitals and clinics for all healthcare needs. The nearby beaches of Foz do Arelho and Nadadouro will welcome you to enjoy a break on a hot summer day.

4. Lagos

Lagos is a few hours away from the south of Lisbon. It is located in the Algarve region and offers the warmest weather in the country. The town of Lagos has its charm and you will be mesmerized by the tiled plaza in the old town.

The remnants of a fort along the waterfront make it one of the most beautiful towns. The coastline offers spectacular views. There are several vistas of grottoes, rock formations, and caves which can be explored by hiring a boat.

You don’t have to stress about learning Portuguese in Lagos because there are many English-speaking locals here. English is spoken by almost everyone so you don’t need to worry about the language.

Summers are hot and dry and the winters are mild with a bit of rain. Local shops and restaurants are located all over the old town. There are larger grocery stores nearby and you can get all your desired items. This city offers an Excellent healthcare system. You can meet plenty of ex-pats, and will never feel lonely.

Read More: 5 Best Place For Expats To Live In Czech Republic (Czechia)

5. Tavira

One of the most popular Algarve hotspots is Tavira. It is located close to the Spanish border and has retained its old-town vibe. You will spot a variety of whitewashed houses that are decorated with colorful Portuguese tiles. There is a handful of restaurants and grocery stores that offer great food items. Life here is can be slow at times as it is a quiet city. Gilão river runs all through the city and you can take a Stroll along the old Roman bridge. You can admire the village and relax on a nearby sun-drenched beach. Local shops cater to the needs of the British population.