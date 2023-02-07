Best Place To Live In Greece ( 5 Best Cities For Expats)

Greece (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Greece is home to 11 million people. Around 3 million of the population of Greece resides in the capital Athens. Greece enjoys over 250 days of sunshine. It is known for its gorgeous islands and beaches. Over 80% of Greece consists of mountains as it is one of the most mountainous countries in Europe.

Greece is home to many archaeological museums. The Acropolis of Athens came as a runner-up for the New 7 Wonders of the World. The country offers easy access to gorgeous white beaches that have clear waters.

5 Best Cities To Live In Greece

You can create lasting memories while living in Greece then you must choose the best place to live in Greece. If you are planning to settle down in Greece there are many good options for the expats.Here are the 5 best cities that you can consider settling in when you move to Greece.

1. Athens

Athens has a history spanning over 3,400 years. The city is made up of 58 municipalities. It is considered to be the jewel of Greece and has many breathtaking sights. Many ancient monuments and buildings date back over 2,000 years. The city is a modern European capital and offers all the necessary amenities. This lively city is filled with excellent restaurants and cafes. The quick and excellent transport system will allow you to get anywhere you want to.

2. Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki is a seaside city located in the north of the country. It is a modern metropolis and has a historic cityscape. This city is gaining attention for its newly-developed waterfront. You can enjoy bike rides, cocktails, and music along with some incredible food. It is one of the most affordable parts of Greece and is packed with tourists all year round. The atmosphere in the city is relaxed as compared to Athens.

You can enjoy good food and can explore some inspiring Greek culture. This city is Greece’s second-largest city. It is also considered the country’s gastronomical and cultural capital. Thessaloniki has a lot to offer when it comes to culture and entertainment options.

Many theatres, cinemas, and art galleries can feed the needs of art and music lovers. The city is packed with lush and green gardens. You can take an evening stroll in the green parks surrounding all over the city. Don’t forget to attend the annual film festival once you are in the city.

3. Rhodes

Rhodes is located in the southeastern part of Greece. It consists of many islands, especially the Greek Island. The old town of Rhodes features streets made of cobblestone. Moreover, it retains the pleasant atmosphere of the Byzantine Empire. Apart from this rich history, this island offers a sophisticated environment and exciting nightlife. There are plenty of beautiful beaches that feature shallow waters. These places are perfect for windsurfing and kitesurfing. Even though this city is small you have the chance to live a budget-friendly lifestyle. The healthcare facilities are decent and there are many job opportunities.

4. Patras

Patras is located northwest of the Peloponnese area. It is a busy city where trade takes place with most European countries. There are no surprises why it is considered more industrial as compared to other cities. This city boasts many beautiful destinations that you can explore. You can have a delicious meal at the restaurant or go to a lively bar to listen to heart-touching music.

Patras has around 20,000 student population and offers a youthful vibe to the city. The best part is that winters are mild and don’t need to face intense weather conditions. When it comes to the Old Town it is made up of cobblestone streets and charming squares. Many modern cafés and restaurants will be delightful to explore. The visually appealing mountains and seas are a treat for residents.

5. Santorini

Santorini provides the residents with blue domes and whitewashed walls. It is a classic island that boasts visually appealing mountains and oceans. Despite being a beautiful city many people may not prefer to live here. The lifestyle is quite expensive and you need a lot of hard work to earn your living.

Apart from an expensive lifestyle, the island offers traditional villages. These villages are located away from the hustle and bustle of Santorini. You can explore the charming vineyards and sophisticated back streets like no other. As the crime rate is lower in the city you don’t need to worry about hanging out late at night.