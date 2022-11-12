Besides cyclicals, doesn’t make sense to take money off the table now: Siddhartha Khemka

“If you are invested in some of these very cyclical sectors, especially the likes of PSU banks, it is definitely worth taking 15-20% off the table. But the momentum continues in largecaps which have strong visibility of earnings growth plus upsides. So, we are not yet suggesting people to take money off the table. Also, most retail investors are in midcaps which have not run up much, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, MOFSL

What are you telling your clients? How can they take advantage of the market rally?

We have already seen the resilience of the Indian market and now with the sharp turnaround that we are witnessing in the US market, the Indian market has again participated in the rally. In the last couple of days, we have seen the Nifty Index struggling to stay above the 18,000 level. It has not seen the kind of move that one would have expected or the kind of volumes at which one could see the sharp up move from here.

So definitely, the market is likely to consolidate at these higher zones, given the inherent strength of the Indian economy on the macro as well as data front or the micro. The corporate earnings are more or less in line with expectations and the results declared so far have hardly moved or changed our next two years Nifty EPS. So in that sense, the earnings have been pretty in line with expectations and valuations at current levels definitely is above the long-term averages of about 18.5-19.

We are above 20-21 times and that does not leave much room for upside, especially if you looks at it from an index perspective. But what is clearly happening is there is a big rotation within the sectors and even within sectors, we have seen within banking how the twins, which have been laggards so far, taking the lead in the last couple of days. They have taken the Bank Nifty to a new record highs.

I think the key message that we are trying to give is keep looking for the trends in the market and keep positioning accordingly. Long term investors definitely need to look at sectors that are poised in terms of strong earnings growth and two sectors that come out strong are BFSI and auto. These two sectors have single-handedly driven the bulk of earnings growth in the current quarter. What we are witnessing in the BFSI is just the beginning of the credit growth cycle. There is a long runway ahead.



Are you telling your clients to just make hay while the sun shines – stay invested? Or take 15%-20% profits off the table?

If you are invested in some of these very cyclical sectors, especially the likes of PSU banks, it is definitely worth taking 15-20% off the table. But in the usual heavyweights, we are not yet suggesting that. It has worked in favour of clients that Nifty has moved up to a 52-week high and is inching towards that previous high of 18,600 and once it crosses that, the Street is expecting the Nifty to move about 19,000 odd levels.

The index heavyweights are still performing and midcaps have not yet participated, especially if we talk about the index. Some specific stocks have participated but in general, we have not seen that kind of a participation. So, there is not much of room to take money off from the midcaps and that is where the bulk of retail investors are invested in. They are still waiting for the wings to unfold and for these stocks to start flying.

Where do you expect the wings to unfold and the stocks start flying?

For retail investors, the bulk of their investments is in the midcaps and where the performance is not there. Last month, when Nifty moved up by 5.4%, both midcaps and smallcaps moved up by just 2.5%. In the previous one, when the markets had fallen, these indices had fallen much more. So there is a bit of underperformance from the mid and smallcaps and that is a space where the bulk of retail investors are invested. So there is not much money to be made for booking profit or taking off from the table.

So, that is the problem they are facing right now. The momentum continues in largecaps which have strong visibility of earnings growth plus upsides. So, we are not yet suggesting people to take money off the table.

Do you think this trend is likely to continue at least for the rest of the year and largecaps will lead the rally and midcaps continue to languish?

In midcaps, we have to be very stock specific. There have been strong reactions both to news flows as well as earnings. Some of the sectors which picked up investors’ fancy were retail, hotels and footwear.

The stocks because of the small size and huge demand saw a sharp up move but the results are not commensurate with the expectations and that is where we are seeing profit booking in some of these sectors after the results. This kind of picture could continue for the coming two to three months where the largecaps outperform mid and smallcaps.

The inflation pinch is visible now. Companies are telling us that they are feeling the slowdown. Do you think the best is behind for hospitality and urban luxury? For names like Manyavar, Campus Footwear?Some of these stocks had run up way ahead of the fundamentals. There is definitely a good long-term steady growth in discretionary spending, especially some of these niche names. What happened is there were very few opportunities or you can say segments within the market which were showing that kind of growth or promise of that growth. A lot of funds or money flows could change these stocks to a higher valuation.

Now with the cost pressures, the margins and the numbers, the long-term growth story is there. One needs to wait for the time correction or the consolidation to happen for the stocks to start moving up again in one or two quarters.

What we are hearing from some of the management is that the cost pressures are easing off and they could see the impact of the lower raw material prices starting from H2, which should aid the margins. The overall demand environment has not deteriorated. The festive season has seen strong demand after two years of pandemic related lockdowns. There is no demand related issue. It is more about cost pressures easing and that should help these companies going forward.

