Bernard L. Mosley Sentenced to for Possession of Firearm

Convicted Felon, Bernard L. Mosley Sentenced to 84 Months Imprisonment for Illegal Possession of Firearm

(STL.News) Bernard L. Mosley, Jr., 23, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sentenced to 84

months in federal prison on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

As part of his sentence, Mosley will serve a two-year term of supervised release following his

release from federal prison.

On August 4, 2020, the United States Marshals Service located Mosley at a house in East St. Louis

and arrested him on an active warrant. At the time of his arrest, Mosley was in possession of a

loaded handgun. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms or

firearm ammunition. A federal grand jury indicted Mosley in October of 2020, and Mosley pled

guilty on February 22, 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF),

United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Illinois State

Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ali Burns and David Dean prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today