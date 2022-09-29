Berger Paints shares down 2.04% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. traded 2.04 per cent down in Thursday’s trade at 01:44PM (IST). Around 21,825 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 633.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 634.1 and Rs 612.5, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of

(India) Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 856.9 and a 52-week low of Rs 543.85.

Total market cap of the Berger Paints (India) Ltd. stood at Rs 59786.55 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 2772.74 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 25.65 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 2206.63 crore and up 52.72 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1815.52 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 253.43 crore, up 80.26 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 1.01 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 11.03 per cent and the promoters 74.99 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 63.22 and a price-to-book ratio of 17.31. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. belongs to the Paints/Varnishes industry.