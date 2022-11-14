Benchmark yield eases for sixth session ahead of inflation data

Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Monday, with the benchmark bond yield posting its sixth consecutive decline, amid anticipation that local retail inflation print may come down, in line with the U.S. reading.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.2866% after closing at 7.3069% on Friday. It had fallen by 17 basis points (bps) in the last five sessions to Nov. 11.

“Market has already adjusted to the recent fall in U.S. inflation as well as U.S. yields,” said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts. “Fall in local inflation could see some more rally.”

India‘s consumer price inflation slowed to 6.73% in October on weaker food price rises and a strong base one year ago but stubbornly remained well above the 6% upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India‘s (RBI) tolerance band, a Reuters poll predicted.

Forecasts ranged from 6.40% to 7.35%, with three-quarters of the respondents expecting a figure under 7.00%, while the reading stood at 7.41% in September.

India’s wholesale price-based (WPI) inflation eased to 8.39% on-year and was the first print in 19 months that was not in double digits, as commodities came off highs.

Easing inflation could also relieve RBI of some of the pressure to hike interest rates aggressively. The central bank has already raised rates by 190 bps since May to 5.90%. The next policy decision is due on Dec. 7.

Barclays expects retail inflation to fall in the coming months but expects the central bank to deliver a 35 bps rate hike in December.

Inflation in the U.S. rose less than expected, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months, which led to a plunge in yields.

Meanwhile, India’s five-year 7.38% 2027 bond yield is expected to ease below 7% over the next few months, Raju Sharma, head, fixed income at IDBI Mutual Fund said. “There is room for bond yields to fall more, and the 5-year point could slip to touch around 6.90%-6.95% levels in this financial year.

