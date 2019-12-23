Beltsville Cocaine Dealer Patrick Teon Robinson Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Patrick Teon Robinson, age 27, of Beltsville, Maryland, to 11 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and for possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The sentence was imposed on December 20, 2019.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jesse R. Fong of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Field Division; Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department; and Chief Peter Newsham of the Metropolitan Police Department.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur stated, “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to get guns out of the hands of drug dealers and off of our streets, in order to reduce violent crime in our neighborhoods. Patrick Robinson possessed a firearm with an obliterated serial number, so that it could not be traced. Now, he faces 11 years in federal prison, where there is no parole—ever. Please, put down the guns and save a life—maybe even your own.”

According to Robinson’s plea agreement, from in or about February 2017 through in or about February 2018, Robinson conspired with Francis Conteh, a/k/a “Luck,” a/k/a “Lucky” and others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

During the course of this conspiracy, co-defendant Conteh distributed cocaine to Robinson for resale to customers in Washington, D.C. and Maryland. The quantity of cocaine was equivalent to at least 50 grams but less than 100 grams.

On February 15, 2018, Robinson parked at the Silver Spring residence of an associate of Conteh and after approximately five minutes exited the residence carrying an olive green tote bag that appeared to be weighed down by its contents. Upon departing the residence, Robinson ran multiple stop signs and committed several speeding offenses. A Montgomery County police officer attempted to pull Robinson over, however Robinson fled to a nearby apartment complex. Robinson then exited his vehicle and retrieved the tote bag. While being pursed, Robinson dropped the tote bag, which was recovered by law enforcement and Robinson was subsequently arrested.

According to Robinson’s plea agreement, a black and silver 9mm rifle was recovered from the tote. The butt stock of the firearm was sawed off, and the serial number was obliterated.

Francis Conteh, age 37, of Washington, D.C. previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute powder and crack cocaine and was sentenced by Judge Xinis to 45 months in federal prison. To date, this DEA-led investigation has resulted in 10 convictions for narcotics trafficking and/or illegal possession of firearms.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the DEA, the Montgomery County Police Department, and the Metropolitan Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan, who is prosecuting this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case.

