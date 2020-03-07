Belton, Missouri Man, Michael Blom Wins $194,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Belton, MO (STL.News) The jackpot winning ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s February 26 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Rush Hour 2, 1101 E. 171st Street, in Belton, Missouri. Belton resident Michael Blom won the $194,000 jackpot by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 1, 6, 18, 23, and 24.

Last fiscal year, players in Cass County won more than $11.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $6.6 million went to education programs in the county. Visit Missouri Lottery.