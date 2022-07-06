Bellevue: Dakota James Sentenced for Distributing Fentanyl

Bellevue Man, Dakota James Hoffman Sentenced to 48 Months for Distributing Fentanyl

Investigation began as a result of an overdose

On Friday, July 1, 2022, Dakota James Hoffman, 29, of Bellevue, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records, Hoffman distributed oxycodone pills to a man with the initials A.K. who overdosed on fentanyl on April 2, 2020. A review of A.K.’s digital communications revealed that Hoffman had distributed oxycodone pills to A.K. approximately two weeks prior to the overdose. A subsequent investigation revealed that the oxycodone pills contained fentanyl.

Additional investigation into Hoffman uncovered a separate incident where he distributed a fake oxycodone pill containing fentanyl to another individual that resulted in a non-fatal overdose. For his distribution, Hoffman was charged with distributing fentanyl, and he pleaded guilty on March 1, 2022.

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson of the Eastern District of Arkansas, sitting by designation, imposed the sentence and ordered Hoffman to serve three years of supervised release to follow his incarceration. Hoffman was further ordered to pay restitution to the family of A.K.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bellevue Marshals Office. Their investigation of this matter led to the successful prosecution of this case.

“Fentanyl is unlike any other drug threat we have faced,” Hurwit said. “No part of our nation has been able to escape from the spread of this poison. We must continue to speak out to make sure all Idahoans know about the threat of fentanyl-related overdose and poisoning. And we will hold accountable those who risk the lives of others by distributing this deadly drug.”

Only two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, and it’s particularly dangerous for someone who does not have a tolerance to opioids.

According to the CDC, 107,375 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in the 12-month period ending in January 2022. Such deaths are now the leading cause of death for adults aged 18-45, and a staggering 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Some of these deaths were attributed to fentanyl mixed with other illicit drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, with many users unaware they were actually taking fentanyl.

