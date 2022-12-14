BEL shares gain 0.29% as Sensex rises

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. traded 0.29 per cent up at Rs 105.5 at 01:20PM (IST) on Wednesday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 206.0 points to 62739.3. The stock had closed at Rs 105.2 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 115.0 and Rs 62.29, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 01:20PM (IST) stood at 01:20PM shares with turnover at Rs 2.56 crore.

At the prevailing price, shares of the company trades at 28.15 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 3.75 per share and 4.18 times its price-to-book value, the exchange data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.44.

Shareholding Details



Promoters held 51.14 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 15.99 per cent and DIIs 25.58 per cent.