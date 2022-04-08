Beginner’s Guide to Buying Weed from Marijuana Dispensaries

(STL.News) It’s one thing to enjoy smoking marijuana with friends who bring their stuff, but it can be vastly different to shop for the product on your own. The task can be especially challenging if you have never set foot in a legal dispensary yet and do not know where to find excellent dealers in your locality.

Using a reputable online directory is a great way to look for a reliable and licensed store, ensuring you get value for your money and helpful advice. You can choose from a range of shops within your area and find one that sells what you are looking for at a reasonable price.

However, buying marijuana from a dispensary goes beyond choosing the correct store. There are some very critical things first-time buyers need to understand before walking into the shop.

The following guide will help you know what some of these fundamentals are.

What should you carry while going to a dispensary?

Taking essential government IDs to the dispensary is imperative as you will not be permitted to buy anything without this. Also, states have different laws requiring various paperwork for customers to purchase marijuana, even if it is legal.

For instance, all you need is a valid government-issued identification in Las Vegas to walk into a marijuana dispensary. However, if you are a medical user registered with another state, you will need some valid paperwork to prove this status.

So, it is best to know what paperwork a particular store requires before you make the trip so that you do not return empty-handed. Also, be prepared to wait a bit, especially if the dispensary is crowded, for the staff to check your papers and print a compliant receipt for you.

Be honest with the budtender.

The person in charge of telling you about the available products is called a budtender. While budtenders may not be medical professionals, they have a wealth of knowledge about the different kinds of marijuana and which variants best suit beginners. So, if there is confusion about what to buy, you can rely on the expertise of these professionals.

However, note that you must not be untruthful with budtenders as they will use the information you provide to suggest the best strain for you. So, if you hide information about any underlying health conditions you may have, they may invariably sell you a variant that may complicate the issue further.

Therefore, always be honest about what you seek marijuana for, any health issues you may have, and if you are a first-time smoker. It will enable the store professionals to help you in the best way possible.

Ask as many questions as necessary.

You must never hesitate to ask your budtender even the most basic of questions, no matter how trivial these queries may sound in your head. It will help them guide you through purchasing and using the products the right way.

For example, most beginners may be unaware of how to operate a vape pen or a bong, leaving them embarrassed about this lack of knowledge. However, reliable dispensary professionals are always more than willing to guide customers through any worry or doubt they walk in with. It is the best way to start smoking marijuana the correct way.

Consider the payment method.

While some stores have found a way to work around payment issues and accept credit or debit cards now, many still operate on a cash-only basis. Find out the payment method at your dispensary of choice and likewise carry your card or cash.

Ideally, it is always better to make cash transactions as it is hassle-free and quick. Invariably, paying with cash is simpler and more accessible in most cases.

Buy only what you need.

Even if you find the perfect dispensary and are confident enough to make your first solo purchase, buying only what you need and have tried before is critical.

That’s because dispensaries will not take the product back once you have tried it and found that it is not to your liking. They may exchange broken or subpar products, but they will most definitely not accept returns for something you have used already.

If you wish to experiment, take an expert friend along to help you make an informed buying decision that will not cost you time and money. Additionally, searching for dispensaries and looking up customer reviews online make the task easier.

Moreover, do not light up outside the store as it is still illegal to smoke cannabis in public, even though the sale is legal in most states. Doing that will only make the situation unpleasant for both you and the dispensary owners.