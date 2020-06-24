Beford Man Matthew Dion Arrested for Producing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – Matthew Dion, 48, of Bedford, was arrested on a federal complaint charging him with producing child pornography, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

The complaint filed in court alleges that in April of 2020, a 16-year-old foreign exchange student residing with Dion found what he believed to be hidden cameras in the bathroom of Dion’s Bedford home. After obtaining a search warrant, police officers searched Dion’s residence and vehicle. Officers seized various electronic devices, including a Micro SD card that was underneath the seat of his car. On the Micro SD card, officers found sexually explicit images of the 16-year-old student that had been taken in the bathroom while he showered.

Dion was arrested on June 23, 2020, and is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge this afternoon. He was detained pending further proceedings.

The charges in the complaint are only allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by the Bedford Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Georgiana L. Konesky.

