Beer Money (BEER) Rises 21.35%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Beer Money (BEER) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Sunday, the crypto has gained 21.35% to $0.006204170522.

InvestorsObserver is giving Beer Money a 76 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Beer Money!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Beer Money a high volatility rank of 76, placing it in the top 24% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

BEER’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Beer Money price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.00475710777407903 and resistance set at $0.00582301810225862. This positions Beer Money out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

