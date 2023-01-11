Bed Bath & Beyond store closings: 62 more added to list, here are latest closures by state

Bed Bath & Beyond announced another round of store closures affecting 30 states.California will lose the most with eight stores, Florida will lose six and Michigan will lose five.Buybuy Baby stores and Harmon, both owned by the retailer, were also included on the list.Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday that it will shutter hundreds of stores amid talks of filing for bankruptcy protection.The retailer — which also operates buybuy Baby stores and Harmon — will close 62 Bed Bath & Beyonds in addition to the 56 stores announced in September, bringing to total of store closings to 120. Six buybuy Baby and two Harmon stores were also named on the company’s list and liquidation sales are underway.The most recent announcement impacts 30 states.The company said it was on track to cut $500 million in costs in its third-quarter fiscal report, which revealed a net sales decline of 33% to $1.26 billion over the prior year on $393 million in losses.The decline in net sales versus last year was driven by “lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other factors,” the company said in a public notice of late filing last week to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The retailer expressed uncertainty of its fate, adding that the company faces “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating on its own.MACY STORES CLOSING:Four more stores shuttered in latest round. Here’s the list.WHAT IS A RICHESSION? Term coined by reporter hints at new type of recession in 2023.Here’s the latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Harmon store closings:Arizona2039 N. Power Road, Mesa9590 East 22nd Street, Tucson5225 South Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson34750 N. North Valley Parkway, Phoenix21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek7475 North La Cholla Blvd., Tucson (buybuy Baby)CaliforniaValencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road, Valencia394 East H Street, Chula Vista5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200, San Jose8390 On The Mall #237, Buena Park9918 Mission Gorge Road, Santee1140 Hilltop Drive, Redding1320 South Beach Blvd., La Habra75 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood2601 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur39421 10th Street, West Palmdale5719 Lone Tree Way, Antioch3611 N. Freeway Blvd., Sacramento15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240, San Leandro201 East Magnolia Blvd., Burbank117 General Stilwell Drive, MarinaCALIFORNIA BRACES FOR MORE STORMS:‘Endless onslaught’ of storms slam CAColorado5737 N. Elizabeth Street, PuebloConnecticutRidgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street, Stamford2045 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden850 Hartford Turnpike, WaterfordDelawareBrandywine Town Ctr, 1020 Brandywine Pky., WilmingtonFlorida12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C, Sunrise5295 International Drive, Suite 100, Orlando1115 Vidina Place Suite 175, Oviedo111 Towne Center Blvd., SanfordShoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16, Pompano Beach1748 US 27 N., Sebring7187 Coastal Blvd., Brooksville2595 NE 10th Court, Homestead550 North State Road 7 Royal, Palm Beach (buybuy Baby)GeorgiaPresidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000, Snellville2623 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400, ValdostaIowa1522 Flammang Drive, Waterloo2475 N.W. Arterial, DubuqueIdaho1933 Fillmore Street, Twin FallsIllinois6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall, Gurnee915 East Golf Road, SchaumburgFairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois, Fairview HeightsMarket View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Dr., ChampaignUniversity Mall, 1265 E. Main Street, Carbondale2850 Plainfield Road, Joliet413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300, Vernon Hills2056 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais5110 Broadway Street, Quincy1419 N. Kingsbury Street, Chicago (buybuy Baby)Indiana10350 East US Highway 36, AvonKansas3106 S. Iowa Street, Suite 215, Lawrence425 3rd Place, ManhattanKentucky1998 N. Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400, Bowling GreenLouisiana2900 Meadow Creek Drive, Bossier City3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060, AlexandriaMassachusetts 35 Highland Avenue, Seekonk8B Allstate Road, Suite 1, Dorchester230 Fortune Boulevard, MilfordMISSING MASSACHUSETTS MOM UPDATES:Husband of missing Massachusetts woman held on bail for misleading police; bloody knife found in homeMaryland 559 Baltimore Pike, Bel AirMichigan31075 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington HillsNorthville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd., Northville4780 Baldwin Rd., Auburn Hills3645 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor5540 Harvey Street, Muskegon8467 W. Grand River, Brighton5845 W. Saginaw Highway, LansingGreen Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW, Walker50551 Waterside Drive, Chesterfield9050 Highland Road, White Lake Twp.Minnesota 3959 Second Street South, St. CloudMissouri 4 Meadows Circle Drive, Lake St. Louis4627 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage BeachMississippi 6143 US Hwy 98HattiesburgMontana1200 10th Avenue South, Great FallsNorth Carolina The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte3401 Raleigh Road Parkway W. Building 5A, WilsonNew HampshireNew Jersey34 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus30 International Drive, Suite 1, Flanders13 Route 9 South, Manalapan601 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton (buybuy Baby)327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003, Rockaway (buybuy Baby)399 Route 46 West, Rockaway (Harmon)3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C, Parsippany (Harmon)Nevada911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104, Carson City195 Los Altos Pkwy., SparksNew York470 Route 211 East, Suite 3, Middletown500 East Sandford Blvd., Mt. Vernon4805 Commercial Drive, New Hartford1187 Ulster Avenue, Kingston73 Centre Drive, Suite 100, Plattsburgh251 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100, Ithaca2795 Richmond Avenue, Staten IslandOhio Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road, HamiltonNorth Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road, Huber Heights3681 Stone Creek Blvd., Cincinnati10027 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg16700 Royalton Road, Strongsville4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910, SanduskyMORE:What we know about the death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed in Columbus, OhioOklahoma 421 NW 2nd Street, LawtonOregon 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., BeavertonPennsylvania 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd., Wynnewood6720 Peach Street, Suite A, Erie197 Falon Lane, Altoona170 Upland Square Drive, StowePuerto RicoPlaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue, BayamonSouth Carolina 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C, Florence10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109, ColumbiaTexas3201 Lawrence Road Suite A, Wichita Falls6038 Azle Avenue, Lake WorthCentral Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114, Port Arthur201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250, Harker HeightsVirginia4026-N Wards Road, Lynchburg135 Shoppers Way NW, Christiansburg8135 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville532 Fort Evans Road, Leesburg1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100, Fredericksburg (buybuy Baby)Washington 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260, Auburn5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W., LakewoodWisconsin 11110 N. Port Washington Road, MequonCamille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY’s NOW team. What’s everyone talking about?Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day