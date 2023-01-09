Bed, Bath & Beyond jumps 32% just ahead of earnings

Joe Raedle The volatile trading on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) continued again on Monday just a day ahead of the retailer’s earnings report. Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) jumped 31.68% on volume of just under 60M at 11:55 a.m. BBBY traded as high as $1.87 in the morning session after swapping hands as low as $1.27 last week. BBBY was listed on Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch this week with plenty of fireworks anticipated as traders bet on the bankruptcy odds. The retailer has missed profit estimates in five of the last six earnings reports. Read a full earnings preview.