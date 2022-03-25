Beckley: Zachary Ryan Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

Beckley Man, Zachary Ryan Allen Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) A Beckley man pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Zachary Ryan Allen, 28, admitted to using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Allen admitted that on July 22, 2020, he was stopped by a police officer while driving on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. During the traffic stop, Allen admitted that he had a quantity of heroin and a firearm in his car. Police officers then recovered a quantity of heroin and fentanyl, a set of digital scales which are frequently used during drug trafficking, a small amount of money, and a Springfield Armory, model 911, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Allen further admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs found in his car and that the money consisted of the proceeds of drug trafficking activity.

Allen pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking activity and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 8, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit. The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit is comprised of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and the Beckley Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today