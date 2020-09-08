Beckley, W.Va. Javon Lampkin Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

(STL.News) – A Raleigh County man has pled guilty to a federal drug charge. Javon Lampkin, 23, of Stanaford, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

“Heroin has been a source of tremendous pain for too many victims in West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Great work by investigators getting this poison and poison peddler off the streets.”

Lampkin admitted that on September 25, 2018 and September 27, 2018, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. On March 18, 2020, a car in which Lampkin was a passenger was stopped by law enforcement. Lampkin was found to be in possession of over 36 grams of heroin. The heroin was hidden inside a secret compartment on the interior of his pant leg.

Lampkin faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 21, 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution.

