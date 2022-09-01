Beckley: Liteef Hughes Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

Beckley Man, Liteef Hughes Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

(STL.News) Liteef Hughes, 41, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to the distribution of cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, Hughes admitted to selling a quantity of crack to a confidential informant at his Beckley residence on April 28, 2022. On May 5, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hughes’ residence, and found quantities of cocaine and crack and $1,667.

Hughes admitted to possessing the cocaine and crack, and further admitted that the $1,667 was proceeds obtained from drug trafficking. The investigation revealed that Hughes had distributed cocaine for approximately two and a half years.

Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced on December 22, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank. W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today