Beckley: Eric Dale Mills Sentenced for Fentanyl Crime

Beckley Man, Eric Dale Mills Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 26, 2021, law enforcement officers found more than 50 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle driven by Mills after conducing a traffic stop. Officers also found small bags for packaging and scales. Mills admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and that he intended to distribute it.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today