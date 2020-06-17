Beaver County Man Elijah Winchester Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possessing Videos of Him Sexually Exploiting a Minor

(STL.News) – A resident of Rochester, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years (120 months) in prison to be followed by seven years of supervised release on his conviction of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Joy Flowers Conti imposed the sentence on Elijah Winchester, 23.

According to information presented to the court, Winchester possessed 14 graphic videos in which he and a 14 year-old female minor victim were engaged in sexual activity. The Court was also informed that Winchester had started engaging in sexual activity with the minor when she was just 13 years old and that this conduct lasted for months prior to his arrest.

Assistant United States Attorney Lee J. Karl prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Western Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Beaver Police Department and the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Winchester.

