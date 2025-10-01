Engineered for Performance
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are designed for athletes and everyday listeners who want headphones that deliver comfort, stability, and powerful sound. With over 1,500 hours of testing, these earbuds feature flexible earhooks made with nickel titanium alloy that hold firmly in place. They are also 20 percent lighter than the first generation, so they feel natural and comfortable even during long workouts.
Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode
Stay in the zone with advanced Active Noise Cancelling that blocks out distractions. When you need awareness of your surroundings, switch to Transparency Mode to let in outside sounds without removing your earbuds.
Track Your Heart Rate in Real Time
Built-in sensors measure your pulse more than 100 times per second, giving you accurate real-time heart rate data while you train.
Battery That Keeps Up
With up to 45 hours of listening time using the charging case, you will not have to worry about running out of power. The case is 33 percent smaller than before and supports wireless Qi charging for quick and easy recharging.
Ready for Any Condition
The earbuds are rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistance, making them durable enough to handle rain, heat, or tough workouts.
Immersive Beats Sound
Adaptive EQ adjusts the sound automatically to match what you are listening to. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking surrounds you with rich, detailed sound that balances crisp highs, smooth mids, and strong bass.
Works Seamlessly with Apple and Android
Apple users enjoy one-touch pairing, hands-free Siri, Audio Sharing, Find My, and automatic switching between devices. Android users can unlock features through the Beats App, including one-touch pairing, heart rate tracking, custom controls, battery widgets, and Locate My Beats.
Clear Calls and Simple Controls
Class 1 Bluetooth ensures strong connectivity while upgraded microphones deliver clear call quality. Physical buttons, volume rockers, and voice commands let you control your music and calls without interrupting your flow.
Find Your Perfect Fit
Five ear tip sizes are included, so you can choose the fit that feels best. The secure-fit earhooks keep the earbuds stable no matter how hard you train.
Reviews:
- Battery life is amazing. I charge the case once and it lasts me the entire week.
- They feel super secure and I love that they don’t fall out when I run. Much better fit than AirPods Pro.
- The sound is crisp and clear, but I was expecting a little more punch in the bass. Still great for workouts though.
- Totally worth it if you’re active. They’re durable, sweat-proof, and I don’t have to worry about them slipping out.
