Engineered for Performance

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are designed for athletes and everyday listeners who want headphones that deliver comfort, stability, and powerful sound. With over 1,500 hours of testing, these earbuds feature flexible earhooks made with nickel titanium alloy that hold firmly in place. They are also 20 percent lighter than the first generation, so they feel natural and comfortable even during long workouts.

Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode

Stay in the zone with advanced Active Noise Cancelling that blocks out distractions. When you need awareness of your surroundings, switch to Transparency Mode to let in outside sounds without removing your earbuds.