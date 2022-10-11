Beat Prime Day prices with competing sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is finally here but it’s not the only place to find amazing savings before the Black Friday shopping season. You can find tons of competing Prime Day sales from tech retailers to fashion brands, and we’ve found the best of the best to scour right now!

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Today, you’ll find the best deals on trendy outdoor clothing, glasses and so much more to get you prepped for cool fall fun. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop.

?Lowe’s sale: 35+ Lowe’s deals that rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, DeWalt, LG before Black Friday 2022

?Amazon device deals: Get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets and more for October Prime Day

All the best competing Prime Early Access sales and deals to shop

Shop major savings on tech

Tech junkies rejoice, as Best Buy has its own batch of Prime Day-worthy deals on top-rated devices. For instance, you can shop a collection of Samsung Galaxy tablets available for up to $350 off. For more discounts year-round, you can also sign up for an annual Totaltech membership for $199.99 and get 24/7 support from Geek Squad, extended 60-day return windows, two-day shipping, delivery and installation of purchases and more free benefits

Shop Best Buy deals

Save with thousands of rollbacks on toys

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style, beauty and toys. If you’re looking to save on the latter ahead of the ahead of the holiday shopping rush, right now, they have an entire section dedicated to rollbacks on LEGOs, playsets, board games and more.

Shop Walmart rollbacks on toys

Save big on fashion and beauty deals

There are plenty of ways to get savings on eye-catching styles when you shop Nordstrom’s sale section. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, Nordstrom has the cream of the crop and there are tons of markdowns available now.

Shop at Nordstrom

Save up to $51 on select coffee subscriptions

If coffee is your love language, we’re on the same page. Savor some flavorful java by signing up for an Atlas Coffee Club subscription today and save up to $51 on your first subscription shipment.

Shop the Atlas Coffee sale

Pet essentials on sale for under $10

Chewy is celebrating Black Friday early with tons of pet-approved deals on best-selling dog and cat products. For a limited time, you can shop Chewy’s sale section to save as much as 50% on JustFoodForDogs products or check out Chewy’s deals under $10 for discounts on toys, treats and more. You can also save 43% on the Halloween Goody Box for dogs, which includes adorable dog toys and treats just in time for spooky season! Or, opt for the Halloween Goody Box for cats and treat your feline friends to a few new toys for 47% off.

Shop Chewy deals

?Amazon Prime memberships: Sign up before the second Prime Day on Oct. 11 and 12 for up to 50% off

Get a four-month free trial of this Amazon streaming service

Take your favorite tunes with you wherever you go with help from Amazon Music Unlimited. Prime and non-Prime members can try Amazon’s music streaming service for four months free (then $8.99 a month with a Prime membership and $9.99 a month without a Prime membership). AMU is one of Reviewed’s favorite music streaming services for its support of Dolby Atmos Music, which expands the traditional stereo mix of most popular music into a virtual 3-D listening experience.

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96 to $39.96)

Buy one pair of frames, get the second one free

Shop EyeBuyDirect’s newest sale to score the best deals on new sunnies or eyeglasses right now. For a limited time, you can celebrate the new season with buy one, get one free with the promo code BOGODAYS on whatever style you need to see.

Shop the EyeBuyDirect sale

Save up to 20% during the Fall Sale Event

We love Crowd Cow’s popular meat subscriptions and right now the meal delivery service is offering up to 20% off tailgating and fall cooking essentials, including briskets and roasts, steaks, sausages, chicken wings and more.

Shop the Crowd Cow sale

Save up to 25% on top-rated bedding

For a limited time only, save up to 25% sitewide on bedding, bath, loungewear and more during the Cozy Earth Fall sale. You can get one of the best comforters that we tested this year, the Cozy Earth Bamboo comforter, for $583.20, marked down from the original price of $729 for a queen size (a $145.80 savings).

Shop the Cozy Earth Fall sale

Save up to 70% on outdoor gear

If you still want to head outdoors and can brave the colder weather this season, REI has you covered. Right now, the outlet is offering up to 70% off select outdoor essentials. This ranges from cozy clothes protecting you from the elements to tents and more that let you sleep soundly under the stars.

Shop the REI sale

Save up to 70% on dresses, accessories and more

Looking for a few new threads for your closet this fall? Shop the Lulus sale section for serious deals on wedding guest dresses, shoes, accessories and more.

Shop Lulus sale section

Get up to $400 off mattresses

Dreaming of better sleep? Transform your bedroom into a luxe oasis by picking up a best-selling mattress from Saatva— and get up to $400 off all orders of $4,000 or more through tonight, October 6. One great pick is the Saatva Classic, down from $1,770 to just $1,595 for the queen size. Ranking among our favorite hybrid mattresses, this bed impressed us with its edge support and overall comfort.

Shop the Saatva Big Bundle sale

Save up to 40% on select fire pits

Solo Stove’s cult-favorite fire pits can come with a hefty price tag, but, right now, you can snag the Bonfire + Stand 2.0 bundle for just $269.99—$200 off the full $469.99 list price during this Solo Stove fire pit sale. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we’ve ever tested, we found that the Bonfire was quick to start and easy to transfer—making it a great option for camping trips and beach bonfires.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 for $269.99 at Solo Stove (Save $200)

Save up to 50% on fall essentials

Right now, Target is hosting its Deal Days shopping event with plenty of deals to help you update your home for the new season. Shoppers can save up to 50% on buy-one-get-one Halloween costume deals along with savings on TVs, decorations and more.

Shop the Target Deal Days sale

Get up to 80% off everything plus $24 leggings

In need of some new activewear for the fall? Fabletics is a tried-and-true brand to score athletic wear at affordable prices, and right now if you sign up for a new VIP membership, you can get leggings for just $24. Even without the membership, you can shop the brand’s End-of-Season sale for savings on must-have athleisure pieces.

Shop the Fabletics VIP offer

Shop activewear specials

With cooler weather on the way, there’s no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear for your morning runs and outside yoga sessions. Luckily, you can scoop rare savings on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and so much more right now in lululemon’s We Made Too Much section.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

Save up to 50% on handbags during the Long Weekend sale

Shop for stylish handbags at Michael Kors during the Long Weekend sale. Whatever your taste, you can save up to 50% on crossbodies, totes, shoulder bags and so much more.

Shop the Michael Kors Fall Fashion event

Save up to 40% on almost everything

If you want to capture the memories from your wedding and more in a truly unforgettable way, shop designs at Mixbook. Right now, you can save up to 40% on almost everything with the coupon code OCTMIX through Monday, October 10. We ranked Mixbook among the best places to buy wedding albums online for its impressive 65 wedding designs to choose from.

Sign up for Mixbook today

Save up to 77% on cookware

From now until Friday, October 14, All-Clad is hosting a VIP Factory Seconds sale where you can save up to 77% on some of our favorite kitchen items. For example, you can get a taste of the savings with a three-pack of hard anodized fry pans for just $99.95—that’s $100.05 off the normal price.

Shop All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale

Save up to $85 on speaker bundles

For a limited time, Audioengine is offering a bundle and save deal on their top-rated A2+ speakers. The A2+ speakers plus the DS1 Desktop Stands are bundled together for just $268, $30 off its usual price of $298. The standard price of the speakers alone is $269, so the desktop stands are practically free with this deal. To make your listening experience even better, you can pair the speakers with Audioengine’s S6 Subwoofer, a top-of-the-line bass extension that’s perfect for a desktop, home theater or gaming system. The pair is on sale for $483, which is an $85 discount off of its usual $568 price tag.

Shop the Audioengine sale

Get 15% off packs of socks and undergarments

Stay cozy this fall by shopping Bombas socks, underwear and more, now available for helpful price cuts. Right now, the brand is offering packs of its threads for up to 15% off. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $50.

Shop Bombas

Save 25% on mattresses

Brooklyn Bedding is currently hosting its 27th Anniversary sale through Monday, October 10, which means you can still get 25% off its collection of mattresses. You can get the Reviewed-favorite Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress, typically listed for $1,249 in its queen size, for $936.80.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding 27th Anniversary sale

Save up to $135

Make healthy eating a priority by signing up for Green Chef meal deliveries today. The customer-favorite subscription service brings delicious meals made with organic ingredients right to your door, and, right now, new customers can save as much as $135 across their first five deliveries.

Shop the Green Chef sale

Save up to 80% on furniture and home goods

Wayfair has some incredible home and kitchen markdowns you can shop right now. The customer-favorite retailer has deep discounts to help you refresh your home for less, including price cuts of up to 80% off furniture, bedding, rugs, cookware and so much more.

Shop the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale

Save 8% on select hotels in New York City

Looking to travel to New York City for the coming holiday season? You’re in luck because Expedia is offering 8% off on select hotels in New York City for trips happening before Saturday, December 31.

Browse hotels in New York City

Save up to $700 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

Get the best of both worlds when it comes to sleep with the Leesa Hybrid mattress, on sale right now. As part of the early access to the brand’s Fall Cozy-Up sale, you can get the bed in the queen size for $1,699—$300 off its list price of $1,999. The Leesa Hybrid is not only the best hybrid mattress we’ve ever tried, it’s also one of our favorite mattresses overall thanks to its balance of firm and soft feeling, making it comfy no matter what sleep position you prefer.

Leesa Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,699 (Save $300)

Save up to 50% on select orders

If you’re searching for fun ways to display your favorite memories, Shutterfly is the perfect place to shop. Snag cards, custom photo prints, calendars and photo books and save up to 50% on select orders plus free shipping through Sunday, October 9.

Shop the Shutterfly sale

Save 15% on your first order

Wild One makes some of our all-time favorite gifts for dog owners and, right now, you can save 15% on your first order when you sign up for emails and texts. Meanwhile, you’ll also unlock free shipping and a free tennis ball with purchases of $60 or more.

Shop the Wild One sale

Save up to 50% off home furniture and decor

Right now, West Elm is offering up to 50% off warehouse furniture and decor. Revamp your home with sweet savings from the furniture retailer during this epic sale.

Shop the West Elm sale

Get your first delivery for 65% off

Right now, you can get delicious meals delivered to your door at more wallet-friendly prices when you sign up for HelloFresh. One of the best meal kit delivery services we have tested, HelloFresh features big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes. Sign up today to get your first delivery for 65% off.

Shop the HelloFresh deal

Save hundreds on shoes, bags and clothes

The Tory Burch sale section is stocked with tons of clothing and accessories for huge discounts. Whether you’re shopping for a gift or giving your closet a seasonal refresh, you can save up to 30% on chic Tory Burch sneakers, bags and more for a limited time.

Shop the Tory Burch Fall Event sale

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Cocoon by Sealy is offering a fall sale through tomorrow, October 7 with steep savings on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the best, with 35% chopped off the price tag along with free pillows and sheets.

Shop the Cocoon by Sealy Fall Savingssale

Shop tops, bottoms, bras and more for up to 60% off

If you’re looking for a cute new outfit to step out in this fall, there’s no better time than now to shop. Make a statement this fall with discounts of up to 60% on cozy tops, stylish bottoms and supportive bras.

Shop the Aerie fall sale

Save up to 40% on fall fashion

Madewell shoppers only have until the end of the day Monday, October 10 to update their wardrobe for wallet-friendly prices. With the promo code FALLYALL, you can get an extra 40% off cute sweatshirts, sweatpants and more fall essentials. Peruse Madewell’s sale section for deals on dresses, sandals, shorts and more.

Shop the Madewell sale

Get 50% off stylish frames

Upgrade your vision with crystal clear savings on eyewear and frames from GlassesUSA right now. The online outlet is offering 50% off select frames for a limited time only.

Shop the GlassesUSA sale

Shop fall home savings up to 70% off

With the change in seasons comes the need to bring something new into your home. For that, there’s the Overstock Fall into Savings event with up to 70% off on furniture, rugs, bedding and so much more.

Shop the Overstock Fall into Savingsevent

Save up to $250 on select mattress purchases

Avocado is currently hosting a super dreamy Go Natural sale that lets you save as much as $250 on select all-natural mattresses. During the sale you can use coupon code SNOOZE to save $100 on select eco organic mattresses and enter discount code GREEN to save $250 on green and vegan sleepers.

Shop the Avocado Go Naturalsale

Save up to 65% on eye-catching dresses and more

Dance through your next special event in style by picking up a trendy new dress at Revolve. Whether you’re attending a backyard wedding or a black-tie ceremony, Revolve has every wedding guest’s look covered. Right now you can shop the brand’s frequently refreshed sale section to save as much as 65% on tons of most-wanted pieces.

Shop the Revolve sale

Save 20% on coffee pods

Skip the lines at the coffee shop by having your own brews at home with the help of Keurig. The brand is offering 20% off coffee pod orders of five boxes or more. Plus, you can get 25% off any beverage order and the brand’s K-Duo Special Edition brewer for 75% off.

Shop the Keurig sale

Save up to 40% on fall fashion threads

Step out of the house in style this fall by snagging select styles for up to 40% off right now. Better still, if you sign up for an UO UP annual membership you can save an additional 15% on every purchase.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale

Get up to 50% off Halloween-themed pajamas

Revamp your mini fashionista’s closet for the spooky season and save big at Hanna Andersson during their holiday favorites sale going on now. Shoppers can enjoy up to 50% savings on Halloween-themed pajamas, plus up to 30% off other holiday-themed clothes for a limited time.

Shop the Hanna Andersson sale

Up to 30% off

Whether you’re after wedding guest dresses or casual fall looks, Free People has all your style needs covered. Right now, the on-trend retailer is offering markdowns of up to 30% on fashionable finds in its massive sale section. Included in the ongoing sale are tons of dresses, tops, pants and accessories.

Shop the Free People sale

Get $200 off mattresses and $499 in free accessories

Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, you can get them for $200 off and get $499 worth of accessories included in your mattress purchase for free. Better still, you can also shop discounts on sheets, pillows and other sleep essentials from this quality brand in the extensive sale section.

Shop the NectarFall Clearancesale

Shop QVC for epic daily deals

QVC offers up daily deals on electronics, home essentials like air purifiers and dehumidifiers and tons more. Shop to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code OFFER to get $15 off your first order.

Shop the QVC sale

Save $120 on five Factor meal kit boxes

Right now, Factor meal kit subscription service is offering $120 off your first five boxes with the coupon code REVIEWED120OFF and a flat $9.99 shipping fee for all meal plans. With this offer, you get 50% off your first box, 20% off your second, third and fourth box and 12% off your fifth box.

Shop Factor meal kits

Save up to 50% on cookware sets

Sur La Table is offering deep discounts of up to 50% off tons of must-have cookware and kitchen essentials for holiday feasts and pot lucks this season. Save big on cookware sets from All-Clad, GreenPan, Cristel and more ahead of Prime Day.

Shop the Sur La Table Anniversary sale

Up to 40% off outdoor clothing

Stay ready for any weather this season with these offers from Eddie Bauer. The brand offering up to 40% off select threads designed for winter weather, but they’re also letting shoppers take an extra 50% off clearance items using the code APPLE50 at checkout. These discounted pieces range from fleece jackets for the cold to cozy loungewear to wear at home.

Shop the Eddie Bauer Holiday Weekend sale

Save up to 50% on home essentials

HSN has plenty of stylish home essentials listed on its website and right now, and they’re offering a collection of them for up to 50% off. Not only does the online outlet have a sale section with numerous fashion items, jewelry and other home items, but new shoppers can also get $20 off their first order with the promo code HSN2022.

Shop the HSN sale

Shop savings on TVs, appliances, laptops and more

Samsung is one of the most acclaimed names in the world of tech and, in honor of Prime Day, the developer is offering a bevy of deals on its devices. For instance, you can expand your mobile tech arsenal with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone available for as low as $549.99 with eligible trade-in. Whatever you need for your home or your travels, Samsung has you covered.

Shop Samsung deals

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon’s second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Gear up for Black Friday-level discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there’s still plenty of time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices in just two weeks.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering October Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. This year, we’re seeing huge price drops at Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Best Buy and more. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price-matching services.

Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

We’re gearing up for plenty of Black Friday-level deals during Amazon’s Prime Day in October. The Prime Early Access sale is a golden opportunity to tackle all your holiday shopping before the huge Black Friday rush. Amazon Prime Day discounts are expected to be just as good as Black Friday deals, with savings across all categories including tech, fashion, appliances and more. Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or even a free 30-day trial ahead of the Early Access sale and avoid the shopping strain later in the winter.

Shop the Amazon Prime Early Access sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.