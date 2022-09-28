Bears tighten grip on Dalal Street! Nifty cracks below 16,900, Sensex falls 509 points

Amid a sharp spike in US bond yields and the depreciation of the rupee, the domestic benchmark indices declined for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 509 points to end at 56,598.28 while Nifty50 ended at 16,858, down 148.80 points.

The US 10-year Treasury yield hit the 4 per cent mark before easing a bit while the US Dollar index touched a new multi-year high of 114.78. The rupee hit a record low of 81.94 against the greenback.

was the top loser from the 30-share pack, falling 2.97 per cent to Rs 324. was down 2.84 per cent, declined 2.64 per cent, and plunged 2.41 per cent. , , and also ended with losses.

Sectorally, the PSU Bank fell 2.07 per cent, and Nifty Metal declined 1.94 per cent. Nifty Oil&Gas and Nifty Financial Services also closed lower. Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 fell 0.51 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said that the investors continue to be sceptical of the domestic market’s higher premium amid the ongoing global deceleration while foreign investors are fleeing emerging economies in search of safer havens.

Although the domestic economy is buoyed by solid fundamentals, the market’s appetite for risk has been hindered by the rising worries of a worldwide recession, Nair added.



Earlier in the day, Asian markets ended higher; China’s Shanghai Composite, South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei plunged 1.58 per cent, 2.45 per cent and 1.50 per cent, respectively. The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 2,091 stocks declined, 1,336 gained and 105 remained unchanged.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said that markets remained choppy with a sharply downward bias as investors exited banking and metal stocks ahead of the monthly F&O expiry with the likely rate hike by the RBI & other central banks indicating that bearish sentiment could continue going ahead.

“Technically, 17,000 would act as an immediate resistance level. Below which, the correction wave is likely to continue till 16700-16650, Chouhan added.