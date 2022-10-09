Bear market didn't stop crypto firms from hiring— Recruitment exec By Cointelegraph – Investing.com

Bear market didn’t stop crypto firms from hiring— Recruitment exec
With crypto companies like Coinbase (NASDAQ:) announcing layoffs earlier this year, it seemed like there were little to no opportunities within the blockchain space during the bear market. However, an executive in a crypto-focused recruitment firm believes that this is not the case.
At the recent Blockchain Economy Summit Dubai 2022, Clayton Pullum, co-founder and director of Satoshi Solutions, spoke to Cointelegraph and shared insights about the current state of hiring within the crypto space.