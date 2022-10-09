Bear market didn't stop crypto firms from hiring— Recruitment exec By Cointelegraph – Investing.com



Bear market didn’t stop crypto firms from hiring— Recruitment exec



With crypto companies like Coinbase (NASDAQ:) announcing layoffs earlier this year, it seemed like there were little to no opportunities within the blockchain space during the bear market. However, an executive in a crypto-focused recruitment firm believes that this is not the case.

At the recent Blockchain Economy Summit Dubai 2022, Clayton Pullum, co-founder and director of Satoshi Solutions, spoke to Cointelegraph and shared insights about the current state of hiring within the crypto space.

Clayton Pullum speaking with Cointelegraph at the Blockchain Economy Summit Dubai 2022

