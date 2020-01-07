Beach Realty Group Chooses Vantage Vacation Rentals as Preferred Rental Management Company

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (STL.News) – BRG of Myrtle Beach, the #1 non-franchised real estate company in the Myrtle Beach area, recently chose Vantage Vacation Rentals (VVR) as its preferred rental management company. BRG has a strong commitment to its clients by offering professionalism, expertise in the Myrtle Beach real estate market, and superior client representation. Vantage Vacation Rentals, located in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Ocean City, Maryland has over 500 properties under management for vacation rentals.

“We wanted to find a vendor that shared the same values in working with clients. Vantage Vacation Rentals offers a guaranteed rental income program as well as a traditional retail rental program, however, what I was impressed with is that they don’t nickel and dime clients. They are in the business of managing the assets we help our clients purchase so they can build their portfolio and grow. We help clients find the right investment properties and VVR manages those assets to help clients achieve their goals,” said Brianne “Brie” Bender, BRG Broker-in-charge.

Maxine Minar, Regional General Manager of VVR said, “VVR is excited to work with BRG, help manage the assets of their clients to provide a maximum return on investment, and offer the guests in those properties superior service to ensure a long-term revenue stream for owners. BRG has a deep talent pool and provides superior customer service. We feel we have a great synergy with them.”

As the preferred rental management company of BRG, VVR will work with BRG agents to ensure their investor-owners can move quickly from closing to the active rental market. Providing a seamless process is our priority. We work together to make sure our investors receive unparalleled service, and feel confident that the future of their property is in good hands.

For more information contact Maxine Minar at mminar@vantagemb.com.

About Beach Realty Group

Beach Realty Group is the #1 non-franchised real estate company on the Grand Strand. We are an elite team of Realtors committed to providing the highest level of service, expertise, and professionalism on The Grand Strand. The talents and experience of our team members are the cornerstones of our success. We pool together our resources and provide our clients with solid knowledge of all types of real estate transactions and varying properties, including foreclosures, short sales, new construction, custom homes, oceanfront condos, land purchases, luxury homes, and more.

About Vantage Vacation Rentals

Vantage Vacation Rentals was established in 2007 and today has over 500 properties in our asset management program that includes a guaranteed income rental program as well as a retail rental program. Our programs offer comprehensive online marketing, basic property care, accounting and financial services and superior customer service to ensure your properties are managed to reach your goals. Our guests return year after year and provide a steady stream of revenue for our owners. VVR offers effortless asset management so your investments are protected.