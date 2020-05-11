BCI Invites Public Comment During Virtual Accreditation Assessment

(STL.News) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) assessment of the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been rescheduled for May 18 through May 22. The assessment will be conducted virtually.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) ability to comply with the standards for accreditation can mail them to:

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320

Gainesville, VA 20155-6660

The CALEA assessment team is composed of public safety and law enforcement practitioners from out-of-state agencies. BCI originally became accredited through CALEA in 1998. All CALEA-accredited agencies are reassessed every four years.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE