BBX Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (STL.News) BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0125 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 20, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 03, 2019. The Company previously indicated its intention to continue to declare regular dividends of $0.0125 per quarter per share (an annual dividend of $0.05) on its Common Stock in the future.