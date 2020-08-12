Bay County Man Wins $500,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Bay County man says buying a $500,000 Wild Time instant game ticket was the “best investment of his life” after he won $500,000.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Sunrise Store, located at 3950 East Wilder Road in Bay City.

“I scratched the ticket off and started shaking almost immediately,” said the 34-year-old player. “This is definitely the best $10 I’ve invested in my life.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to share with family and then invest the remainder.

Players have won more than $12 million playing $500,000 Wild Time, which launched in April. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $36 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, 84 $10,000 prizes, and 152 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.

