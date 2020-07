DEERFIELD, IL (STL.News) Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.98 per share of common stock.