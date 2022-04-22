Battleboro Man Sentenced for Heroin, Fentanyl Trafficking

Battleboro Man Sentenced to More Than 13 Years for Heroin and Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) A Battleboro, North Carolina man was sentenced today to 160 months in prison for Distribution of a Quantity of Heroin and a Quantity of Fentanyl.

According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Dwight Harmon, also known as “Jersey,” 54, was named in an Indictment filed on May 4, 2021 charging him with Distribution of a Quantity of Heroin (Counts One and Two), Distribution of a Quantity of Fentanyl (Count Three), and Distribution of a Quantity of Heroin and a Quantity of Fentanyl (Counts Four, Five, and Six). On December 7, 2021, Harmon entered a plea of guilty to Count Four.

In May 2020, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received information that Harmon was distributing various controlled substances in the area of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Over the next several months, agents investigated the Defendant, and from May through February 2021, a confidential source conducted controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from the Defendant.

During the course of the investigation, agents also interviewed several witnesses who explained that Harmon was a high-volume distributor of heroin, as well as other drugs.

The witnesses stated that Harmon was frequently armed with a handgun, and that he threatened to harm others who he believed were cooperating with authorities. According to one witness, Harmon once bragged that he had beaten a murder charge, and that he was not afraid to shoot the police. Another witness stated that Harmon once offered to pay $2,000 to have a potential cooperator killed.

Harmon was determined to be a Career Offender based on prior convictions for Common Law Robbery and Distribute, Dispense, and Possess Controlled Dangerous Substances with Intent to Distribute Within 1,000 Feet of a School. Harmon also had prior convictions for drug offenses, as well as convictions for Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Two related defendants have previously been sentenced:

James Otis Davis, Jr. (5:20-CR-538-M-1): sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment.

Tony Pittman (5:21-CR-274-M-1): sentenced to 150 months’ imprisonment.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Lemmon prosecuted the case.

