Baton Rouge Man Charles Hunt Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced today that that United States District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Charles Hunt, age 28, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 32 months in federal prison following his conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This sentence is to run consecutive to any sentence imposed on state charges pending against Hunt. The Court further sentenced Hunt to three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

According to admissions Hunt made as part of his guilty plea, on April 25, 2018, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), along with Baton Rouge Police Department officers, went to a residence in Baton Rouge to execute an active arrest warrant for Hunt. After Hunt was brought to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, law enforcement obtained evidence indicating that Hunt, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm that he kept in the residence where he was arrested. Law enforcement secured a search warrant for the residence and located a Smith & Wesson, Model SD 40, .40 caliber handgun, in a bedroom were Hunt was residing.

Prior to possessing the firearm, Hunt was convicted in 2014 of attempted simple burglary and simple burglary

U.S. Attorney Fremin stated, “This investigation, which involved a collective effort by several of our Violent Crime Strike Force partners, and the resulting conviction and sentencing of Hunt, exemplifies our effort to pursue offenders who have previously committed serious crimes and continue to engage in such conduct. Our collective efforts also reflect our continuing commitment to keep our community safe. I want to thank the ATF and Baton Rouge Police Department for their efforts.”

“The sentence imposed today sends a message to individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearms that they will be held accountable for their actions,” said ATF New Orleans Field Division Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn. “Reducing firearm related crimes and keeping our neighborhoods and communities safe is the top priority for ATF.”

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Baton Rouge Police Department, with critical assistance provided by the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Demetrius Sumner and Paul L. Pugliese.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE