Bata (BTA) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Bata (BTA) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Tuesday, the crypto has fallen 1.03% to $0.01567646071.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Bata a high volatility rank of 99, placing it in the top 1% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

BTA’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bata price is trading near resistance. With support near $0.0155785391812797 and resistance near $0.0156798279618497. This positions Bata with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

