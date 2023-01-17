BASF to swung to 2022 loss on €7.9B impairment

Mark Renders/Getty Images News BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) said Tuesday it swung to a full-year net loss of €1.38B from a 2021 profit of €5.52B, according to preliminary figures, well below analyst consensus estimate of a €4.77B profit. Full-year EBIT likely fell by 15% Y/Y to €6.55B euros, also below the €6.84B analyst consensus, while FY 2022 revenues rose 11% to €87.32B, helped by higher prices and currency effects, the company said. BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) said it expects to book impairments totaling €7.3B, including €5.4B in Q4, from the deconsolidation of Russian exploration and production activities of Wintershall Dea, which plans to fully exit the company as a consequence of its invasion of Ukraine. Limitations the Russian government imposed on local assets owned by Western companies had made it impossible to operate properly “and resulted in an economic expropriation of the joint ventures in Russia,” the company said. BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) is “still a good long-term investment,” as the stock trades at “extremely low valuation multiples,” Daniel Schönberger writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.