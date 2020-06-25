Barnett Man Neil Carter Wins Missouri Lottery

MO (STL.News) Neil Carter said he was “feeling lucky” when he purchased a Missouri Lottery “Heaps of $500s” Scratchers ticket at Bagnell Eagle Stop, 308 N. Shore Drive, in Lake Ozark. After uncovering a $100,000 top prize, he couldn’t believe his luck.

“I called my dad to come look and make sure it was real,” Carter recalled about his win. “It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Carter, a server in Osage Beach, said there’s “no way” he’s going to stop working. He plans to invest the money and keep playing the Lottery.

“I’m going to continue playing Scratchers,” he said. “You can’t win if you don’t play!”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE