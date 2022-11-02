Barbour County man sentenced for meth charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Austin Jay Robinson, of Belington, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 21 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Robinson, 23, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Robinson admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2021 in Barbour County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.