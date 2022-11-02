Barbour County man sentenced for drug charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Joseph Wayne Dadisman, of Philippi, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 136 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Dadisman, 50, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dadisman admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in June 2021 in Barbour County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug Task Force and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.