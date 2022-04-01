Barbour County: Katrina Ann Admits to Firearms Charge

Barbour County woman, Katrina Ann Sears admits to firearms charge

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Katrina Ann Sears, of Belington, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Sears, 42, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Distribution of a Firearm.” Sears admitted to selling a semi-automatic rifle to a convicted felon in October 2019 in Barbour County.

Sears faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government . The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today