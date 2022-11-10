Banks face a tough fight for deposits with small savings

Indian banks facing a decadal high loans growth may have to deposit rates steeply as they have to compete with a higher yielding and better tax instrument like the small savings schemes. The share of small savings deposits as a ratio of bank deposit has risen over 100 bps points (one bps is 0.01 percent) over the past few years.

The banks which have so far been sizing down their bond holdings to lend, may have to compromise on their bumper profits of last quarter when they did not pass on higher rates to depositors while they charged borrowers.

Small saving deposits at Rs 9.9 lakh crore in Feb’22 are only a small fraction of total SCB deposits which stand at Rs 170.2 lakh crore. But the ratio of small savings deposits to commercial bank deposits have risen to 5.8 percent from 4.4 percent over the past five years, shows a research by .

Bankers have often complained that the administered interest rates on small savings schemes is an hinderance to lower interest rates beyond a threshold. But post pandemic commercial bank deposit rates have moved way below the small savings rate making the latter more attractive.

Though interest rates were softening at the time of pandemic induced lockdown in March 2020, banks lowered deposit rates by another 135 basis points between March 2020 and April 2022 after the RBI lowered benchmark policy rates by 115 basis points rates to revive the economy which derailed due to the pandemic induced nation-wide lockdown.

But later they raised their deposit rates on term deposits only by 35 bps even after an 175 bps rate hike by the Reserve Bank, the data on weighted average term deposit rates on outstanding deposits released by the Reserve Bank show. The government recently raised interest rates for small savings schemes in the range of 10-30 bps. Now even a one-year bank-term deposit fetches a lower rate of interest than the corresponding small saving instruments.

“It has been observed that based on revealed preference of consumers bank deposits still dominate as the preferred choice of saving. But there is a very gradual though marginal shift witnessed over the last few years, with the share of small savings inching up” said Aditi Gupta, economist at Bank of Baroda. ” This issue assumes particular importance in the present scenario when banks are looking to raise funds to finance the rising credit demand. Banks cannot afford to lose out on these funds and may have to rise deposit rates further to attract customers”.

But banks continue to remain the preferred choice for consumers when compared with small saving schemes, notes a study by Bank of Baroda. “So relatively speaking, small savings rates have actually not come off so much relative to deposits last few years, and now, the transmission actually is faster in fixed deposits relative to small savings” said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclay’s Capital but since small savings money gets locked in for longer periods, the mobility in either direction tends to be slow.

However, small savings have the benefit at the margin of offering higher rates as these are adjusted only periodically and linked to market rates. Often in the downward cycle, the government chooses not to lower their rates which make them attractive for the households.