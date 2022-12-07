Banks face 6% capital hike from remaining Basel rules, says Bank of England

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view shows The Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Applying the remaining set of global bank capital rules in Britain will increase capital requirements by about 6% by the end of the decade, the Bank of England said on Wednesday. “All in all, the impact will be limited until the mid-to-late 2020s, and by 2030 and full phase in we think that Basel 3.1 will increase capital requirements by a small amount on average across UK firms. And we’re giving firms plenty of time to adjust,” BoE director Phil Evans told a UK Finance event.