Banks enjoying the earnings bliss, says Motilal Oswal. 4 top stock picks

In Q2FY23, the banking sector reported strong numbers, led by robust credit growth, NIM expansion and controlled provisions. Nifty also gained 9% YoY due to gains in the BFSI space. Following the development, domestic brokerage retained its preference for the four banking stocks.

“We expect earnings to remain resilient over 2HFY23, guided by robust traction in loan growth and an improving margin. Banks with a high CASA mix and floating loans are well-positioned to navigate the rising rate environment,” Motilal Oswal said.

Across the banking space, NII growth was healthy (13-44% YoY range), aided by margin expansion of up to 36 bp QoQ.

“The asset quality outlook remains encouraging, with controlled SMAs, healthy PCR, and contingent buffers driving benign credit cost. As the sector is placed in a cyclical sweet spot, the earnings momentum in 2HFY23 will remain strong,” Motilal said.

The competitive intensity to garner deposits will increase, which, along with a likely rise in funding cost, will be key to assess the margin trajectory in FY24, it added.

4 top stock picks on which Motilal Oswal retained its preference:

Motilal Oswal retained its buy rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,100, an upside potential of 20% from the current market price of Rs 913/share.

“The bank is emerging as a new growth leader in the SME and Retail segments, aided by continued investments in technology and partnerships with new ecosystem players. We expect a 20% loan CAGR over FY22-24 for the bank,” the brokerage said.

The brokerage firm maintained its buy rating on SBI with a target price of Rs 700, showing an upside potential of 17% from the current market price of Rs 599.

“SBIN inarguably has one of the best liability franchises (CASA mix: 45%). This puts it in a better position to manage funding costs in a rising rate regime. While there can be some increase in the cost of deposits, the margin will remain stable,” Motilal said.

“The bank appears well positioned to report a strong uptick in earnings. We estimate an FY24 RoA/RoE of 1%/17.3%. Subsidiaries account for 27% of the total SoTP. Adjusted for subsidiaries, the bank trades at 1.1x FY24E ABV,” it said.

Motilal Oswal retained its buy rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,450, implying an upside potential of 28% from the current market price of Rs 1,133.

“IndusInd Bank’s consistent efforts in strengthening its liability franchise have been yielding results, with the Retail deposits mix increasing to 41%. The LCR ratio, too, remains healthy at 125%. We expect IIB to deliver 17% deposit CAGR over FY22-24E, while the bank has suggested increasing the mix of Retail deposits to 45-50%,” the brokerage said.

“We expect IIB to deliver 40% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, leading to an RoA/RoE of 1.9%/16% in FY24E. IIB currently trades at 1.4x FY24E ABV,” it added.

Motilal Oswal retained its buy rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 155, implying an upside potential of 17% from the current market price of Rs 133.

“The management is taking a cautious approach towards building its loan mix to higher-rated Corporates and secured Retail loans. The mix of Retail loans improved to 32% in 2QFY23 (from 28.4% in FY19). We expect loan growth to stay healthy, resulting in an improvement in its overall operating performance,” the brokerage said.

“We expect an RoA/RoE of 1.2%/14.2% by FY24. FB currently trades at 1.3x FY24E ABV,” it added.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

