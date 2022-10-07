Bankruptcy Court Publishes 14,000 Pages of Celsius Customer Usernames and Trade History

The crypto community is upset about a recent discovery stemming from the Celsius bankruptcy case as a court filing has revealed over 14,000 pages of the usernames and trading histories of the company’s customers. While the file does not disclose personal information tied to the user’s finance providers or the customer’s residential address, the crypto community believes there are other ways these identities can be doxxed.

Crypto Community Is Appalled by Celsius Username and Trading History Court Filing

The embattled crypto lender Celsius is dealing with controversy again as a court filing has been discovered by the news outlet Gizmodo. The 14,000-page filing reveals the usernames and trading histories tied to Celsius clients.

The data release has caused an uproar within the crypto community as many believe high-net-worth traders could be doxxed. While the list only shows usernames and trades, it is alleged that more information tethered to the identities of the users can be discovered by heuristics and blockchain parsing tools.

“This Celsius dox is one of the [most] egregious privacy violations in crypto history,” one individual wrote. “Many on this list may have their safety at risk. It’s more important than ever to maximize your digital security.”

The addresses of each user have been redacted and names were allegedly supposed to be redacted but the U.S. bankruptcy court trustee William Harrington objected to the requests that pressed for the customer’s names to be redacted as well.

Harrington claims that the bankruptcy case needs to be “open and transparent” and he also remarked that Celsius need to “demonstrate extraordinary circumstances and a compelling need to obtain protection to justify any such request.”

The filing is roughly 18.6 gigabytes of user data and in addition to a large number of customers, Celsius executives Alex Mashinsky’s, Dan Leon’s, and Nuke Goldstein’s trades are also present in the filing. The news follows the third-party data leak that took place on July 28 when Celsius disclosed a third party had access to customer data.

The latest court filing disclosure of 18.6 gigabytes of user data follows the finalized schedule for the Celsius bankruptcy sale. While the names of the customers are redacted, the crypto community is not pleased with Celsius and the bankruptcy court trustee’s decision.

“Typically, when you dox you don’t get rugged. And on the other hand, when you get rugged you don’t get doxxed,” one user stressed on Twitter. “Celsius tier 1 sh** storm.”

