Bank Robber Arnold Eden Pleads Guilty Mid-Trial

(STL.News) – After demanding and starting a federal jury trial, Arnold Eden, 52, has pleaded guilty to bank robbery before the completion of proof in the case. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the guilty plea today.

According to information presented in court, on July 3, 2017, at approximately 1:17 p.m., the Hope Federal Credit Union located at 2923 Ridgeway Road, was robbed by threatened force and coercion. Hope Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. A male entered the credit union, approached the teller, and provided a note demanding money. The teller recalled the note stating, “I have a gun. I have nothing to lose. I want two stacks of hundreds.” The teller complied and provided $2,602 in cash. The suspect then fled the scene.

The robber was described on video surveillance wearing a black “Kangol” hat; a white t-shirt turned inside out, black shorts, and tennis shoes. The robber was described as being 6’2″, weighing 160-170lbs, 55-60 years of age, with a gray beard.

While exiting the credit union, video depicts the robber touching the interior glass door. Officers with the Memphis Police Department lifted latent fingerprints which were identified as belonging to the defendant.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 8, 2020, before U.S. District Court Judge Mark S. Norris, where Eden faces up to 20 years in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said: “Bank robbery is a violent crime that threatens the very fabric of our financial institutions that provide commercial services to citizens and the community. These disturbing and brazen acts of violence will not be tolerated, and will be met with firm resolve, quick investigative action, and aggressive federal prosecution. By collaborating with our federal, state and local partners, we will use every available resource to ensure the safety of our citizens and security of our banking institutions.”

This case was investigated by the Memphis Police Department and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marques Young and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel D. Winnig are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. Winnig is currently assigned from the Shelby County District Attorney General‘s Office for the purpose of prosecuting violent crimes and firearms offenses in federal court.

