Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 348 cr from bonds

State-owned (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 348 crore from bonds to fund business growth. The lender raised the funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The paper of face value Rs 1 crore each carries a coupon rate of 8 per cent, it added.

The bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE.