Bank of England's Cunliffe has "concerns" over veto for financial rules



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks at the ‘Future Forum 2017’ event in St George’s Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble



LONDON (Reuters) – Planned government powers to veto rules written by independent financial watchdogs would “give me serious concerns”, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

Such powers, which the finance ministry is due to propose, would affect perception of independence at the Bank of England’s regulatory arm, Cunliffe also told a parliamentary committee.