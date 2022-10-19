Finance

Bank of England's Cunliffe has "concerns" over veto for financial rules

October 19, 2022
Hattie Francis

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks at the ‘Future Forum 2017’ event in St George’s Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) – Planned government powers to veto rules written by independent financial watchdogs would “give me serious concerns”, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

Such powers, which the finance ministry is due to propose, would affect perception of independence at the Bank of England’s regulatory arm, Cunliffe also told a parliamentary committee.