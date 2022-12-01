Bank of England survey shows slowdown and easing price pressures

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England building, in London, Britain, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – British businesses reported a slower pace of price increases in November, and expected that inflation over the coming year would be lower than a month ago, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday. The BoE’s Decision Maker Panel also reported that businesses expect higher interest rates to lead to lower investment and employment over the next year.