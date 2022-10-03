Bank of England reaffirms willingness to buy long-dated gilts



© Reuters. People stand outside the Bank of England in the City of London financial in London, Britain, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England issued a statement on Monday in which it said it was reaffirming its willingness to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts at each of its daily reverse auctions, subject to a reserve price.

Earlier on Monday, the BoE accepted just 22.1 million pounds of offers at its reverse auction, out of 1.9 billion pounds of offers submitted.

“Following the first four auctions, and in line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England is re-confirming that it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds until 14 October 2022,” the BoE said.

($1 = 0.8856 pounds)