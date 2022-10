© Reuters.



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Thursday it has fined insurer MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd 9.695 million pounds ($10.84 million) for failings in its governance, controls and risk management.

“The penalty reflects the seriousness of MSAUL’s failure to meet the expected standards in this case, and should deter similar conduct by other firms,” BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8947 pounds)