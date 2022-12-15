Bank of England economists in three-way split over rate rises



The Bank of England is certain about one thing: the cost of living crisis must be brought under control.But its nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is tasked with keeping inflation at 2 per cent by moving the UK’s base interest rate, is divided on how to get there.The MPC began its battle against the cost of living crunch almost exactly a year ago, when it began to hike the base rate from its rock-bottom of 0.1 per cent. Worried: Silvana Tenreyro (pictured) was one of three MPC members to vote against a base rate hike. Six opted to raise the base rate by another 0.5 percentage pointsSince then, it has bumped up rates another eight times in an unprecedented attempt to keep a lid on prices.But with inflation still at 10.7 per cent in November, only slightly down from October’s 41-year high of 11.1 per cent, disagreements at the Bank are beginning to emerge. At its meeting this week, three members voted against the majority.Six, including Bank Governor Andrew Bailey, opted to raise the base rate by another 0.5 percentage points, taking it to a 14-year high of 3.5 per cent.But Catherine Mann, a US economist who has sat on the MPC since September 2021, wanted a repeat of last month’s bumper 0.75 percentage point rise. At the other end of the scale, Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro wanted no more hikes.The divide shows just how uncertain Britain’s top economic brains are about whether inflation, which has eroded household incomes and battered businesses’ finances, has really peaked. Official data this week showed inflation down from the 41-year peak – but only slightly.The jobs market, meanwhile, is still tight, with unemployment near historic lows and vacancies high. This runs the risk of causing what the Bank has called a ‘wage-price spiral’, where employers offer higher salaries to entice workers, but this causes them to spend more, driving up prices.These concerns were clearly on Bailey’s mind as he voted for a 0.5 percentage point hike even though this will bump up the cost of debt for mortgage holders and other borrowers.But while higher rates should help bring prices down, by encouraging saving rather than spending, they also weigh on economic activity and can damage livelihoods if used with too heavy a hand.Bailey said: ‘The question we’re asked most often is, “Why are you doing this now, when so many people are already struggling with higher energy and grocery bills?”‘We’re doing it because inflation is too high. We think it will fall back quite sharply from the middle of next year, and raising interest rates is the best way we have of making sure that happens. Low and stable inflation is vital for a healthy economy.’ But not all of his colleagues were in agreement. Mann was more fearful that wages would keep rising, pushing inflation higher for longer.She said that ‘pulling forward monetary action now would reduce the risk that Bank rate would need to rise well into next year, even as the economy slowed further’.Dhingra and Tenreyro, however – both professors at the London School of Economics – are worried that the full force of the Bank’s record string of rises has not yet been felt.Real incomes – or wages taking into account the cost of living –are falling, they noted.And banks, troubled by the slowing economy, are beginning to reduce their lending, making it harder for businesses to get loans. ‘There were increasing signs that the downturn was starting to affect the labour market,’ Dhingra and Tenreyro said according to the minutes of the MPC meeting.‘But the lags in the effects of monetary policy meant that sizeable impacts from past rate increases were still to come through. That implied the current setting of Bank rate was more than sufficient to bring inflation back to target.’The minutes concluded future rises were likely: ‘Further increases in the Bank rate might be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target.’Just before the MPC’s announcement yesterday, traders were pricing in a peak of just above 4.5 per cent by mid-2023.But they were puzzled over the ‘mixed messages’. The pound slid 1.7 per cent against the dollar to $1.221, as many assumed the rises might soon run dry.Matthew Ryan, of payments firm Ebury, said: ‘The Bank of England continues to deliver muddled messages to markets, with the three-way split vote providing very little clarity as to its plans for rates in 2023.‘This is not likely to inspire much confidence in UK assets, and we suspect that the pound could underperform in the near-term as a consequence.’ More hikes ahead in eurozone In for the long haul: ECB president Christine LagardeThe European Central Bank (ECB) vowed to raise interest rates ‘at a steady pace’ for some time yet.As it upped its key interest rate from 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent, opting for a 0.5 percentage point rise like the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve this week, it said rates need to be higher to ‘guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations’, and to ‘dampen demand’.Salomon Fiedler, an economist at Berenberg, said the ECB appeared worried that it was ‘somewhat off-track’ in getting inflation down to its 2 per cent target.In 2022, it now thinks inflation in the eurozone will be 8.4 per cent – up from 8.1 per cent in September.Expectations for 2023 and 2024 were revised up and even by 2025, it thinks inflation will be 2.3 per cent.ECB president Christine Lagarde said: ‘We should expect to raise interest rates at a 50 basis-point pace for a period. ‘We have more ground to cover, we have longer to go and we are in for a long game.’ Some links in this article may be affiliate links. 